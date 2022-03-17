Harford County High’s stores rounding up for the Humane Society of Harford County

Customers who shop at any of the six High’s convenience stores in Harford County can round up their total now through April 30 to benefit the Humane Society of Harford County in High’s “Keep the Change” program.

Proceeds from the program will provide for the care and comfort of animals at the shelter, and support the shelter’s programs and services that benefit the community.

“We are so grateful to High’s for their commitment to supporting the local community organizations where their employees and customers live and work,” said Jen Swanson, executive director of the Humane Society of Harford County. “This program is an incredible opportunity to expand awareness of our wonderful animals in every corner of the county.”

“We believe we have a greater responsibility to society than just providing a welcoming store to visit and a good place to work,” said Meghan Mattern, director of corporate giving at High’s. “We are proud to give back locally to the Humane Society of Harford County in March and April through our Keep the Change program.”

Customers can round up their total at one of these participating locations: