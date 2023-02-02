From Bel Air to Oxford: Highlands School head wins scholarship to Oxford leadership program

Claudia Nachtigal, head of school at The Highlands School in Bel Air, recently won a competitive scholarship to participate in The Council on Educational Standards and Accountability’s Leadership Intensive at Oxford University in England.

The program is designed for school heads and rising administrators, and features some of the world’s foremost business experts and thought leaders, according to a statement from The Highlands School.

“I’m truly honored to have participated in this prestigious leadership intensive,” said Nachtigal in a statement. “I had the pleasure of learning from some of the top experts in the world and will use the skills I learned to lead The Highlands School. It’s a privilege to oversee The Highlands School’s growth and help students in our community reach new levels of success.”

The program offered challenging content about leadership, business strategy and the future of education, and was an opportunity to develop more strategic and purposeful results for long-term success and impact, Natchigal said in the statement.