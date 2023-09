Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Harford County Health Department will offer rabies vaccinations on Sept. 30 in honor of World Rabies Day, which is Sept. 28.

The clinic will take place at 4 Paws Spa and Training Center, 121A Industry Lane, Suite 1, in Forest Hill from 1 to 4 p.m.

Dogs, cats and ferrets older than three months will be eligible to receive a $10 vaccination.

Residents planning on vaccinating an animal should sign up online ahead of time at HarCoRabiesClinics.as.me. Walk-ins will not be available.