Harford County’s health officer search committee has received 30 applications as of Wednesday meeting

The county health officer search committee met Wednesday to distribute binders with information on candidates who’ve applied for the position.

Harford County Council President Patrick Vincenti said 30 people have applied so far. One applicant was a doctor, although that person was deemed unqualified by the department of human resources. The other 29 are not doctors, and of that group, 20 were deemed qualified by human resources. The binders included all 30 applications, organized by qualified and unqualified.

The committee will take two weeks to evaluate the applications before meeting again Sept. 7. Any applications received in the meantime will be emailed to the committee. There is currently no deadline for applications; the position is listed as “posted until filled,” according to Vincenti’s legislative aide Samantha Harris.

“We’re not going to close the door,” Vincenti said. “We’re going to review who we have.”

The committee, which was established in June, has 11 members. In addition to Vincenti, the members are: council Vice President Robert Wagner; council member Andre Johnson; council attorney Charlie Kearney; county Director of Inspections, Licenses and Permits and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman’s designee, Paul Lawder; county Director of Human Resources Tiffany Stephens; former county health officer Dr. Russell Moy; Maryland Department of Health Chief Public Health Scientist Dr. Katherine Feldman; Healthy Harford Executive Director Bari Klein; Harford NAACP President Vicki Jones; and Harford County Public Schools’ Supervisor of Health Services Mary Nasuta.

Johnson, Feldman and Jones did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.

This was the third meeting of the committee, which previously met on July 6 and July 26.

Marcy Austin has served as the county’s acting health officer since the County Council removed Dr. David Bishai from the position last October.