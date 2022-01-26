xml:space="preserve">
County health department hands out rapid test kits at Forest Hill VEIP

By
The Aegis
Jan 26, 2022 5:26 PM
A steady flow of traffic moves through the COVID test kit distribution site at the VEIP test center in Forest Hill Sunday. Wait times were minimal.
The Harford County Health Department gave away 1,700 test kits in two hours on Sunday at a drive-through distribution at the Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program site in Forest Hill.

Each BinaxNow Rapid At-Home COVID-19 kit contained two tests and each person was allowed one kit. The distribution took place in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Department of Transportation.

The county health department handed out its entire allotment of test kits at the distribution and is awaiting its shipment of masks from the state, spokesperson Ronya Nassar said Wednesday.

