Harford County Health Department launching program for LGBTQ+ teens

The Harford County Health Department will launch a new program to support LGBTQ+ teens, Free to Be, in January.

The Free to Be program will hold meetings the first Friday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. at the county health department’s Bel Air location: 120 S. Hays St. The first meeting will take place Jan. 6.

Advertisement

According to a health department news release, the program will be supervised by health department volunteers and staff members so that teens ages 12 to 17 are provided “a supportive environment to gather, socialize, organize and help each other.”

“It is important to give teens a place to go, where they will find like-minded individuals and feel like they belong,” Dr. Julie Stancliff, the health department’s medical director of behavioral health, said in the release. “We are excited to be hosting Free to Be to give teens an affirming space where they can feel comfortable and share their feelings.”

Advertisement

Individuals must sign-up to attend and can do so on the health department website: https://harfordcountyhealth.com/free-to-be/