Harford County ended fiscal 2023 with $6.6 million balance, receives clean opinion audit; Cassilly proposes cost-of-living raise for county employees

Harford County ended fiscal year 2023 with $6.6 million in its general fund balance on an operating budget of $761.7 million.

The balance forecast in the spring by the county’s volunteer spending affordability committee was $4.4 million.

The county’s total general fund balance for fiscal 2023 was $174.9 million. Of that amount, $168.3 million was appropriated to the current fiscal year, leaving the balance of $6.6 million.

The fund balance for the fiscal year, which ended June 30, declined from the previous year, when it was $211.3 million with an available fund balance of $34.8 million.

In a county news release, these numbers were said to validate concerns about structural deficits raised by Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly during the budgeting process.

“It may not be widely understood that Harford County government has to estimate our annual revenue from income and property taxes months before the start of each fiscal year and work throughout the year to keep expenses in line,” Cassilly said in the news release. “This great uncertainty along with economic unpredictability affirms our cautious, conservative approach to budgeting moving forward.”

The county’s audited financial report for fiscal 2023 is available on the county website.

Independent auditors have “issued a clean opinion” of the county’s fiscal year 2023 financial report, according to another county news release.

The clean audit opinion, issued by CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, means the county’s annual comprehensive financial report contained accurate financial statements and no material misstatements.

The report, which is mandated by state and local laws, is an “overall assessment of the county’s financial position, including revenues, expenses, debt, investment performance and pensions,” according to the news release.

”I am proud that external auditors recognized my administration’s commitment to accuracy and transparency in financial reporting,” Cassilly said in the release.

Cassilly also proposed a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment for eligible county employees starting at the end of December.

This includes employees of the county government, sheriff’s office, state’s attorney’s office and county judicial branch, subject to approval by the Harford County Council, according to a county news release.

This increase comes after another 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment for county employees in July. The July increase was funded in the fiscal 2023 budget. The additional increase is “conditioned on economic factors,” the news release says.

“Although economic concerns remain, accurate revenue forecasting and good stewardship of taxpayer funds have allowed us to move forward with a prudent increase for our hardworking employees,” Cassilly said.