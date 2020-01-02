Beckett McLhinney is Harford County’s 2020 New Year’s baby

Beckett William McLhinney was the first baby born at a Harford County hospital in 2020, though his parents certainly didn't plan it that way.
Beckett was born at 3:10 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby born at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Center in Bel Air that day, to parents Alyse and Pat McLhinney, and his big brother, Nolan, age 3.
"We were not expecting a New Year’s Baby, we actually thought we might have a Christmas baby," said mother Alyse. "I was originally due Dec. 23 and scheduled to be induced on Friday [Jan. 3] but Beckett had his own plans in mind."
Alyse, who along with her husband was born and raised in Bel Air, said Beckett is their "rainbow baby," a child that is born after a loss.
"We had lost his angel brother, Oliver Allen, in January 2019 at 19 weeks pregnant," she said.
The McLhinneys did not know Beckett’s gender ahead of time for this pregnancy, Alyse said, “so it was an extra special surprise to find out we were blessed with another boy.”
Beckett was born 8 pounds, 1 ounce and 21 inches long, his mother said.