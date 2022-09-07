Fire damages food processing facility in Harford County

A food processing facility in Belcamp sustained $300,000 worth of damage after a Tuesday afternoon fire, the Office of the State Fire Marshal reported Wednesday.

Firefighters received a call about a fire at Ingredion, on the 4600 block of Richlynn Drive, around 3:27 p.m. It took 30 firefighters from Abingdon Fire Company 40 minutes to control the blaze, the Office of the State Fire Marshal reported.

Fire officials said the fire originated in the processing room and was discovered by an employee. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but unspecified machinery failure cannot be ruled out as a possible cause, the Office of the State Fire Marshal reported.

No injuries were reported. The fire caused $300,000 worth of damage to Ingredion’s food processing facility, the state fire marshal said. Ingredion makes sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials that are used in everyday products from foods and beverages to paper and pharmaceuticals.