Two Friday morning fires in Harford County are under investigation

Deputy state fire marshals are seeking the public’s help in their investigation of two fires in Harford County early Friday, including an arson at a Bel Air grocery store.
The first fire was reported at the Safeway supermarket in the Brierhill Shopping Center in Bel Air around 2:18 a.m. Surveillance video captured an individual who poured a flammable liquid on a stack of approximately 100 boxes of fireplace logs outside the entrance to the store, according to investigators. The person who lit the logs ran toward the Seasons At Bel Air Apartments.
Investigators say the suspect is a 5′8″ male with a thin build and appeared to be wearing a face mask, gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.
A Safeway employee attempted to extinguish the fire with two fire extinguishers. The blaze was contained by an exterior fire sprinkler until the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company arrived. The interior of the store sustained no damage and the store is expected to remain open. The fire resulted in about $10,000 in damage.
Also, a vehicle fire was reported in the 500 block of Crownwood Court in Edgewood around 5:12 a.m. The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded and brought the fire under control in five minutes. The fire was confined to a 2006 Buick Lucerne and resulted in about $2,500 in damage.
The fire was reported by a neighbor, and witnesses saw an individual in a puffy sweatshirt or coat, shorts and a mask throw a lit object at the vehicle and then flee, according to investigators.
Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Northeast Regional Hotline at 410-386-3050. A senior deputy state fire marshal said the two fires are not connected.