The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting overnight in Edgewood.
The incident was reported around 3:19 a.m. Friday in the area of Grempler Way and Brookside Drive.
The Sheriff’s Office had no further information to release as of 8:20 a.m.
Friday’s incident is at least the fourth deadly shooting in Edgewood this year.
On Sept. 29, a 27-year-old was shot multiple times in the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive. Deandre Sellers, of Baltimore, was taken to the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
No arrests have been made in that incident. Police said they believe there were “multiple suspects” in that shooting.
In the early morning hours of July 4, a 15-year-old was shot and killed in the area of Eloise Lane and Brookside Drive, roughly the same area as Friday morning’s shooting.
Rahzir Martin Meyers, 18, of Abingdon, is charged with the murder of Khalil Lephonzo Johnson. Police said the two were members of rival street gangs. Meyers is scheduled to stand trial in January.
On Feb. 10, a 34-year-old Joppa man was killed in Edgewood while making a food delivery in what police said they believed was an attempted robbery.
Timothy Wayne Youngquist was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Monticello Court. Medics took Youngquist to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, where he was pronounced dead.
This story will be updated.