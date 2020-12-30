Maryland State Police investigating pair of deadly crashes in Harford County

A three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 543 and Route 22 in Bel Air was reported around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday. A 2018 Nissan Versa was traveling west on Route 22 toward 543, but failed to slow down or stop at the traffic light, and crashed into a 2011 Mini Cooper, which was pushed into the rear of a 2014 Chevy Cruz, police said. It’s unclear why the vehicle did not stop at the red light, police said.