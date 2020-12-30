Maryland State Police investigating pair of deadly crashes in Harford County

Two Baltimore County residents have died after being involved in separate crashes on Harford County highways over the past few days, according to Maryland State Police.
A three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 543 and Route 22 in Bel Air was reported around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday. A 2018 Nissan Versa was traveling west on Route 22 toward 543, but failed to slow down or stop at the traffic light, and crashed into a 2011 Mini Cooper, which was pushed into the rear of a 2014 Chevy Cruz, police said. It’s unclear why the vehicle did not stop at the red light, police said.
The driver and passenger of the Versa were taken by medevac helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries. The driver, John Vanluit, 41, of Nottingham, was pronounced dead at the trauma center. The passenger was not identified.
Ron Snyder, a spokesperson for state police, said the driver of the Mini Cooper was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. The driver of the Chevy Cruz was not transported, he said. Neither individual was identified.
A single-vehicle crash was reported around 7 a.m. Sunday on Route 1 near Old Scarboro Road in Street.
A 2008 Ford F-150 was traveling north on Route 1 when the pickup traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a tree. The vehicle’s passenger, Regina Welch, 30, of Essex, was ejected from the truck. She was taken by medevac helicopter to Shock Trauma where she died from her injuries Tuesday, police said.
The driver of the pickup, 31-year-old male from Essex who police did not identify, refused treatment at the scene.
Snyder said he did not have information about seat belt usage in either crash.
Investigations for both crashes are ongoing, police said. Anyone with information regarding the crashes is encouraged to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101.