Harford farmers can recycle used tires for free at Harford Waste Disposal Center

Harford County farmers will be able to recycle used tires for free at the Harford Waste Disposal Center, 3241 Scarboro Road in Street, from May 15-19.

Farmers will be able to drop off tires from agricultural equipment and vehicles on those days between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. There is no limit to the size or number of tires that can be dropped off, and they can be on or off the rim.

The event is limited to Harford County farmers. Proof of county residency will be required. Non-farm businesses, individuals and others are not eligible to drop off tires.

Farmers are encouraged to drop off their tires earlier in the week due to the event’s funding cap. Once the threshold is reached, the county will stop accepting tires.

More information is available on the county website, harfordcountymd.gov.