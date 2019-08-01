40,000 attend Harford County Farm Fair

Stewart, who is going into his senior year at North Harford High School, met with McGill after the bidding on his hog was complete and posed for photos with the buyer as he thanked McGill for his support. McGill said later that Stewart worked at Ecotone part time last year. The firm specializes in “ecological restoration” projects in streams, wetlands and forests and often works with farmers and other rural property owners to make ecological improvements to their lands.