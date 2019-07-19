Farm Fair returns to Harford Equestrian Center next week with 4H, tractor pulls, carnival

Many of the same components of fairs past will be back this year, including the relatively new carnival, the Chef’s Challenge on Tuesday, tractor pulls on Wednesday, the literary spelling bee and antique tractor pulls on Thursday, two top bands on Friday — the Dave Mark Band from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Dean Crawford and the Dunn’s River Band from 7 to 10 p.m. — and the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association on Saturday.