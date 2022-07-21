Harford Farm Fair Thursday | PHOTOS

Farm Fair 2022 Thursday Erin Webb leads her pig back to the stall after getting weighed in for the 4-H swine show at the Harford County Farm Fair Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Thursday Madison Thomas spends some time helping her Holstein cows Star, left, and Dixie get settled in shortly after arriving in the cow pavillion as they wait for the 4-H dairy cattle show at the Harford County Farm Fair Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Thursday Carmella Berg, right, answers a few questions for judge Courtney Pleiss as she and her goat take their turn in the show ring for the 4-H dairy goat show at the Harford County Farm Fair Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Thursday Madison Kingsley gets her Holstein cow Almond scrubbed up and looking good in preparation for the 4-H dairy cattle show at the Harford County Farm Fair Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Thursday Abby Stewart from Fawn View Farm collects a square of hay to take back to her cows as she prepares for the 4-H dairy cattle show at the Harford County Farm Fair Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Thursday Jocelyn Bickler and her Holstein cow Jupiter relax and try to stay cool as they wait for the start of the 4-H dairy cattle show at the Harford County Farm Fair Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Thursday Busy 4-H kids and parents and friends scramble to get their animals and supplies into the barn and set up their stalls for the 4-H swine show at the Harford County Farm Fair Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Thursday Carmen Scarborough takes a few minutes to spritz her pigs to help keep them cool as they wait in the stall for the 4-H swine show at the Harford County Farm Fair Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Thursday Lorel Thompson leads her pig out of the stall and heads to the scale to get weighed in before the 4-H swine show at the Harford County Farm Fair Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Thursday A pig stays cool and rests up for the 4-H swine show after getting weighed in at the Harford County Farm Fair Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Thursday Madison Thomas spends some time helping her Holstein cow Dixie get settled in shortly after arriving in the cow pavillion as they wait for the 4-H dairy cattle show at the Harford County Farm Fair Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Thursday A group of kids climb up for a better view of the pigs in the stall as they make their way through the barns visiting friends before the 4-H swine show at the Harford County Farm Fair Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)