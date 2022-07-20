A group of young 4-H'er finds a spot to watch others in the show ring as they wait for their turn during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford Farm Fair Wednesday | PHOTOS

Advertisement

The Harford County Farm Fair kicked off this week. Wednesday featured the 4-H sheep and market goat shows.

Farm Fair 2022 Wednesday

Charlotte Smithson stays cool with a cold drink as she and her sheep relax after a turn in the show ring during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Farm Fair 2022 Wednesday

Emmett Clisham, left, and his sister Georgia use a little teamwork to get their sheep ready to go to the show ring during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Farm Fair 2022 Wednesday

Jamie-Lyn Widman prepares one of her sheep in the barn as she gets ready for the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Farm Fair 2022 Wednesday

Branson Taylor shows off his champion belt buckle after leaving the show ring during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Farm Fair 2022 Wednesday

Reese McNutt keeps her sheep steady and stays focused on the judge during on for her several times in the show ring during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Farm Fair 2022 Wednesday

MacKenzie Gill is congratulated by judge Troy Longenecker after winning the Grand Champion Showman during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Farm Fair 2022 Wednesday

A group of young 4-H'er finds a spot to watch others in the show ring as they wait for their turn during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Farm Fair 2022 Wednesday

Jamie-Lyn Widman prepares one of her sheep in the barn as she gets ready for the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Farm Fair 2022 Wednesday

Ava Grabowski adjusts the damp cloth to help keep her sheep cool as the team waits to enter the show ring during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Farm Fair 2022 Wednesday

Hannah Sheats from Far View Farm in Parkton places a cover on her goat to keep it clean after preparing for the 4-H goat show during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H events Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Farm Fair 2022 Wednesday

Ava Grabowski is congratulated by judge Troy Longenecker after winning the Champion Sweepstakes Showmanship during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Farm Fair 2022 Wednesday

Friends Katie Mitchell, left, and Jason Widman have some fun playing in the hammock as they wait for the 4-H goat show to begin during the Harford County Farm Fair Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Farm Fair 2022 Wednesday

Sisters Kloe Patrick, front, and her sister Abbie gather a few supplies as they prepare their sheep for the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Farm Fair 2022 Wednesday

Jamie-Lyn Widman prepares one of her sheep in the barn as she gets ready for the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Farm Fair 2022 Wednesday

Charlotte Smithson stays cool with a cold drink as she and her sheep relax after a turn in the show ring during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Farm Fair 2022 Wednesday

Ava Grabowski shares a laugh with some friends after winning the Sweeptakes Showmanship during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Farm Fair 2022 Wednesday

A young 4-H'er finds a shady spot and sits to watch others in the show ring during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement