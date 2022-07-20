Harford Farm Fair Wednesday | PHOTOS

Farm Fair 2022 Wednesday Charlotte Smithson stays cool with a cold drink as she and her sheep relax after a turn in the show ring during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Wednesday Emmett Clisham, left, and his sister Georgia use a little teamwork to get their sheep ready to go to the show ring during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Wednesday Jamie-Lyn Widman prepares one of her sheep in the barn as she gets ready for the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Wednesday Branson Taylor shows off his champion belt buckle after leaving the show ring during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Wednesday Reese McNutt keeps her sheep steady and stays focused on the judge during on for her several times in the show ring during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Wednesday MacKenzie Gill is congratulated by judge Troy Longenecker after winning the Grand Champion Showman during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Wednesday A group of young 4-H'er finds a spot to watch others in the show ring as they wait for their turn during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Wednesday Jamie-Lyn Widman prepares one of her sheep in the barn as she gets ready for the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Wednesday Ava Grabowski adjusts the damp cloth to help keep her sheep cool as the team waits to enter the show ring during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Wednesday Hannah Sheats from Far View Farm in Parkton places a cover on her goat to keep it clean after preparing for the 4-H goat show during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H events Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Wednesday Ava Grabowski is congratulated by judge Troy Longenecker after winning the Champion Sweepstakes Showmanship during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Wednesday Friends Katie Mitchell, left, and Jason Widman have some fun playing in the hammock as they wait for the 4-H goat show to begin during the Harford County Farm Fair Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Wednesday Sisters Kloe Patrick, front, and her sister Abbie gather a few supplies as they prepare their sheep for the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Wednesday Jamie-Lyn Widman prepares one of her sheep in the barn as she gets ready for the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Wednesday Charlotte Smithson stays cool with a cold drink as she and her sheep relax after a turn in the show ring during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Wednesday Ava Grabowski shares a laugh with some friends after winning the Sweeptakes Showmanship during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementFarm Fair 2022 Wednesday A young 4-H'er finds a shady spot and sits to watch others in the show ring during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Sheep show Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)