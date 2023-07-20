Harford County Farm Fair begins this weekend

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford County’s annual celebration of its agricultural heritage, the 36th annual Harford County Farm Fair, kicks off this Saturday through the following Saturday, July 29, at the Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 N. Tollgate Road in Bel Air.

This year, the fair will offer onsite parking and admission by the carload, according to a news release from Harford County Farm Fair, Inc.

Admission is free this Saturday, but ranges from $5 to $20 per car for the remainder of the time.

The fair’s theme this year is “Back to Our Roots” with an emphasis on the 4-H exhibitions and livestock shows, local vendors and more.

The fair will hold open contests for anyone to participate in, such as karaoke and talent shows, a “Farm Baby Costume” contest, competitive watermelon and pie eating, peach pie baking and more.

Each day will highlight a special event, with the 4-H and horse shows the first weekend, as well as horseshoe pitching and cornhole tournaments. Other events throughout the week include a literary spelling bee held by Harford County Public Library and the Lucas Oil Truck and Tractor Pull.

There will also be free children’s activities throughout the week, including a straw maze, face painting, inflatables and Wildlife Adventures.

Musical performances will include: The Mayo Family Band, Sunday, 2-4 p.m.; ALO (Atomic Light Orchestra), Sunday, 5-8 p.m.; Jamie Bishop, Monday, 6-8 p.m.; Gregg Simmons, Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.; Mark Bray & the Steel Soul Cowboys, Thursday, 6-8 p.m.; Grand Illusion, a Styx Tribute Band, Friday, July 28, 6-8 p.m.

On Monday, the 2023 Harford County Farm Fair Chef’s Challenge will be held, this year with separate professional and amateur divisions.

The “Pro Class Competitors” are chefs from local county restaurants: Zack Trabbold of Fallston’s The Local, Bryan Boessel of Bel Air’s 111 Main, the team from Bel Air’s Pairings Bistro, and Ron Milburn from Havre de Grace’s The Vineyard Wine Bar.

Judges for the professional class include county treasurer Rob Sandless, and Harford County District court judges David Carey and Susan Hazlett.

Competitors for the amateur division include students from the culinary arts program at Harford Technical High School, and judges for the division include Harford County District Court judges Kerwin Miller and Tracey Delp.

A full schedule of events is available at farmfair.org.