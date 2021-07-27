(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Harford Maryland Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Monday | PHOTOS Jul 27, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Though the Harford County Farm Fair 2021 is a mostly virtual event again this year, some of the 4-H events got underway Monday at the fairgrounds in Bel Air. Harford County Farm Fair 2021 A group of judges debate their selections as they stand around the large table looking over some of the Harford County 4-H produce and other items during the Harford County Farm Fair Monday, July 26 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Brianna Kerns, front, and Brogan Thompson, second from left, and members of the Harford County 4-H Flaming Arrows Archery Club have some fun shooting after participating in the club's contest at the Harford County Farm Fair Monday, July 26 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Judge Petra Merryman lays out some of the tie-dyed T-Shirts to be judged for the craft items from Harford County 4-H during the Harford County Farm Fair Monday, July 26 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Cake decorating judges Elizabeth McNeeley, left, and Chris Clafferty get down to business judging a few of the several decorated cakes during the Harford County Farm Fair Monday, July 26 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Participant James Ortt carefully navigates his lawn tractor through the course under the watchful eye of judge Dwayne Murphy during the lawn tractor driving contest at the Harford County Farm Fair Monday, July 26 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Ashley Kerns, back, tries to help fellow 4-H Flaming Arrows Archery Club member Logan Hill cool off a bit after the club's archery competition at the Harford County Farm Fair Monday, July 26 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Judges Jeanie Lawes, left, and Marcia Neuberger place ribbons on some of the 4-H artwork after the judging during the Harford County Farm Fair Monday, July 26 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Participant James Ortt carefully navigates his lawn tractor through the course under the watchful eye of judge Dwayne Murphy during the lawn tractor driving contest at the Harford County Farm Fair Monday, July 26 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Brogan Thompson, front, and Brianna Kerns, second from left, and members of the Harford County 4-H Flaming Arrows Archery Club have some fun shooting after participating in the club's contest at the Harford County Farm Fair Monday, July 26 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Farm Fair 2021 A group of judges debate their selections as they stand around the large table looking over some of the Harford County 4-H items to be judged during the Harford County Farm Fair Monday, July 26 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Cake decorating judge Chris Clafferty retrieves one of the cakes to be judged from the refrigerator as she and fellow judge Elizabeth McNeeley get down to business during the Harford County Farm Fair Monday, July 26 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Judge Petra Merryman lays out some of the tie-dyed T-Shirts to be judged for the craft items from Harford County 4-H during the Harford County Farm Fair Monday, July 26 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Cake decorating judges Elizabeth McNeeley, left, and Chris Clafferty get down to business judging a few of the several decorated cakes during the Harford County Farm Fair Monday, July 26 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Farm Fair 2021 A group of judges debate their selections as they stand around the large table looking over some of the Harford County 4-H produce and other items during the Harford County Farm Fair Monday, July 26 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Judge Marcia Neuberger places ribbons on some of the 4-H artwork after the judging during the Harford County Farm Fair Monday, July 26 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Farm Fair 2021 A group of judges debate their selections as they stand around the large table looking over some of the Harford County 4-H produce and other items during the Harford County Farm Fair Monday, July 26 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Participant James Ortt carefully navigates his lawn tractor through the course under the watchful eye of judge Dwayne Murphy during the lawn tractor driving contest at the Harford County Farm Fair Monday, July 26 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement