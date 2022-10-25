Harford comic book and pop culture fans geeked out at Fandom Fest

Fandom Fest costume contest winners, from left, Adalaide Mabry, 13, second place winner, Tiffany Seidenstricker, 21, Most Creative winner, and Isabella Lugo Frasqueri, 13, first place winner of the 13 and up costume contest stand on stage with their trophies at the Harford County Public Library in Abingdon. (Karen Jackson/for The Aegis)

Fandom Fest, an event dedicated to comic book and pop culture, was held Saturday at the Abingdon Library. Approximately 500 people attended the event, according to the Harford County Public Library.

The event featured Dungeons & Dragons, jumbo-sized family games, geeky green-screen photos, kids’ crafts, Nintendo Switch™ gaming, board games, trading card games, a scavenger hunt, Sphero Derby, Superhero Academy, “Who’s That Pokémon?” 3D print demos, a robo petting zoo, Nerdy Story Time, a special effects makeup demo and more.

Costume contests were held for children and for ages 13 and older.

“It was wonderful to see so many customers and their families all dressed up in such creative costumes” said Bridget Bloomer, senior assistant manager at the Abingdon Library. “The activities we had planned for the day brought a smile to everyone’s face. The Fandom Fest committee was thrilled and we have already started to plan next year’s event.”