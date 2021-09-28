‘A great place to learn and a great place work.’ Abingdon school honored with first Family Friendly School Award

William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School received the inaugural honor Tuesday in Harford County Public Schools’ Family Friendly School Award program.
Every county public school was nominated for the award and nearly 2,500 unique votes were cast. William Paca/Old Post Road won the first contest with 138 votes. The award is given out by the HCPS Parent Academy.
“We wanted to show everyone how schools were able to build partnerships between home and schools,” said Eric Davis, chief of administration for Harford County Public Schools said at the Tuesday event. “We have many schools in this district that go above and beyond. We wanted to recognize schools for creating those welcoming environments.”
In celebrating the honor, William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School leaders gave credit to the school’s staff.
“It’s a great place to learn and a great place work,” said principal Ron Wooden.
“The staff, each and every day, works so tirelessly to ensure our students are taken care of and that our families feel welcomed and supported,” said Katie Scharpf, the school’s assistant principal.
In earning the title of Family Friendly School for the month of September, school staff was treated to a luncheon by the program’s partner, Chick-fil-A of Harford County.
The school system will continue to celebrate its schools that best engage all families by consistently demonstrating the National PTA Standards for Family-School Partnerships, according to a school release. One school will be named a family friendly school September through May.
“William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary is a shining example of how engaging every family, every day will build strong connections between parents/caregivers, school staff, and the surrounding community, creating an environment where students can thrive,” said Mary Beth Stapleton, Manager of HCPS Parent Academy and Family and Community Partnerships, in a news release.