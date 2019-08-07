MDOT to host meeting about I-95 toll lanes coming to Harford tonight

The Maryland Transportation Authority staff will answer questions and give updates regarding the expansion of express toll lanes on I-95 into Harford County tonight in Abingdon.
No formal presentation will be given at the meeting, which will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School, 2706 Philadelphia Road. Rather, attendees can drop in to any portion of the session to meet the program team and ask questions.
The $1.1 billion “northern extension” will add two northbound toll lanes in the center of the I-95 from just beyond the White Marsh Boulevard/Route 43 interchange where existing express lanes end to just north of the Route 24 interchange in Abingdon, a distance of about 10 miles, according to MDTA.
Information will be available at the meetings on proposed safety and capacity improvements along I-95, overpass replacements at Clayton and Abingdon roads, new noise wall locations, and the new park-and-ride at Routes 24 and 924 in Abingdon, and the relocated park-and-ride on Route 152 near Joppa, according to MDTA.
Meeting materials will also be posted to mdta.maryland.gov/i95etlnb/home.html.