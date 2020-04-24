Harford County hangs banner to thank essential workers

People classified as essential workers, or those who go to work each day despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, received thanks from the Harford County government in the form of a banner posted on the county administration building in Bel Air on Thursday.
“Thank you to Harford County’s essential employees,” says the banner, which is on the rear wall of the building at 220 S. Main St., facing the parking lot. County Executive Barry Glassman’s name is under the message of thanks.
“This is an unprecedented public health crisis, and there are so many workers who are on the front lines working every day, and the county executive wanted to say thanks to all of them,” county government spokesperson Cindy Mumby said Thursday afternoon.
Those essential workers include people such as county employees, first responders, medical workers, even grocery store and pharmacy employees.
“They’re out serving citizens, and they’re on the front lines,” Mumby said of those who keep supermarket shelves stocked and ensure people can get the medications they need.
Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order March 23 instructing non-essential businesses” to close by 5p.m. that day. The governor’s office cited on its website guidance from the federal Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to illustrate what are considered essential and non-essential businesses.
The CISA’s guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce covers sectors such as government, public health agencies, the medical field, agriculture and food service, transportation, public safety, communications, drinking water suppliers, energy and others.
Harford County government departments “are all working and open for business,” Mumby noted. People can visit the county’s COVID-19 webpage for an array of links to community support resources, such as mental health and addiction recovery, food assistance, unemployment and senior citizen care.
“It really is a one-stop shop for resources and information,” Mumby said.
Glassman will address the banner during his weekly COVID-19 update, which is delivered on Fridays and is available on the county webpage. The local government also is providing a logo, similar to what is on the banner, thanking essential workers through its social media channels. People can post the logo to their social media feeds in honor of somebody they know who is working during the pandemic, according to Mumby.
“The message is the same; it’s one of gratitude,” Mumby said. “We’d sure like to see everyone in Harford County share that message to lift up the spirits of those who continue to work through this crisis.”