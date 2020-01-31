Registration is now open for Harford County’s “Prepare Because You Care” emergency preparedness training program.
The free program, designed to give people the tools to protect themselves and loved ones in a range of hazardous situations, was developed by the Harford County Department of Emergency Services.
The next four-week session of the program will be offered on Wednesday evenings beginning Feb. 5 through Feb. 25. All classes will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Harford County government building at 2220 Ady Road in Forest Hill.
Due to the nature of some content, participants younger than 18 are permitted only when attending with a parent or guardian.
Registration is required, as available seats fill up quickly and space is limited.
Participants must attend all four classes, which will cover the following topics:
- Emergency preparedness/family preparedness; fire extinguisher safety
- Active assailant; law enforcement in Harford County; Citizens Police Academy
- Bleeding control/Stop the Bleed
- CPR/AED Certification; Graduation
Additional class information and registration is online at www.harfordcountymd.gov.