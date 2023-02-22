Harford Board of Elections appointees named, in addition to other Harford residents picked for state boards

The five appointees to the Harford County Board of Elections were approved by Gov. Wes Moore in the first round of Green Bag appointments, named for the green leather bag used to transport the gubernatorial appointees to the Maryland State Senate.

Tisha Edwards, Maryland appointments secretary, presented the appointments Friday.

“I made a commitment to Marylanders that we would create a government that looks like the state of Maryland, and I am thrilled to say that our Office of Appointments has followed through on that promise by presenting a group of nominees that is both representative of our state and incredibly qualified,” Moore said in a news release.

James Richardson, Joseph Price and Michael Dykes were reappointed to the Harford County Board of Elections. Christina Bracknell and Marquita McMillan were also appointed to the board.

A number of Harford residents were also named to various board positions: