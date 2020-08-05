400 Harford election judges opt out of November election due to coronavirus fears; could result in longer lines at polling places

Almost a month before the letter was sent, Hogan directed Lamone and the state board of elections to mail absentee ballot applications to every registered Maryland voter, which the board has not done, the letter states. Because his directive was not heeded, Hogan gave the board and Lamone 48 hours to explain why the applications were not mailed and provide a plan on how to conduct the November election, “including the minimum number of polling places that you will be able to open in each county.”