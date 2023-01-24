Harford Democratic Central Committee extends application period for election board openings

The deadline for Democrats to apply for a seat on the Harford County Board of Elections has been extended to Feb. 8 at noon.

Now that Wes Moore, a Democrat, is governor, the Harford County Democratic Committee gets to appoint three of the board’s five members, giving the Democrats a majority, according to a committee newsletter.

Applicants must be a registered Harford County voter for at least five years, a registered Democrat, and be available for an interview with the State Democratic Central Committee for Harford County.

Applicants must fill out a form with their information on the Governor’s Appointments Office website at www.govappointments.Maryland.gov. A cover letter and resume must also be emailed to chair@harforddemocrats.org.

Interviews will take place Feb. 8.

Henry Gibbons, chair of the HCDC, said the application deadline was extended to attract a broader array of applicants while still abiding by the state bylaws.

The county elections board meets once a month. Board members receive some compensation and reimbursement for expenses.