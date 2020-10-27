Advertisement Advertisement Harford County Harford Maryland Early voting begins in Harford By Matt Button Oct 26, 2020 at 10:01 PM Early voting started Monday in Harford County with a steady turnout at early voting centers. (Matt Button) Next Gallery PHOTOS High School Tourament at Winters Run Golf Club Advertisement Harford County Harford County Bel Air murder-suicide The Harford County Sheriff’s Office continuing to investigate the apparent murder-suicide in the 600 block of High Plain Drive on Thursday that left Jason Douglas DeWitt and his son, Grayson DeWitt, dead. By Matt Button Oct 16, 2020 Reopen Harford Schools Dig Pink volleyball for cancer awareness Havre de Grace Middle School Harford County purchases Belle Vue Farm | PHOTOS Kara's K-9 Waffle Treats Harford County Courthouse safety measures | PHOTOS Harford September 11th remembrance Advertisement