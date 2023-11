Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Harford County sheriff’s deputy was struck by a car Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified male deputy was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic in the 700 block of West Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen around 3:19 p.m. The deputy was transported to a trauma center to be treated for what appeared to be minor and non life-threatening injuries.

He was released by the hospital Thursday night.