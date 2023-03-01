Harford Democrats seek County Council nominees as Jacob Bennett continues legal fight to keep seat

The Harford County Democratic Central Committee is looking to fill the vacancy on the Harford County Council left by Jacob Bennett after a Circuit Court judge ordered that he not serve on the council while he’s employed as a Harford County Public Schools teacher.

Judge Richard Bernhardt ruled on Feb. 15 that Bennett may not hold both positions at the same time due to a Harford County Charter provision that says a “council member shall not hold any other office of profit or employment in the government of the State of Maryland, Harford County, or any municipality within Harford County.”

According to the county charter, the process for filling a council vacancy starts with the central committee of the party of the previous council member nominating three members for council consideration. Bennett is a Democrat.

The council may choose one of the three names, but if it does not take action within 60 days of the vacancy, which started Feb. 15, Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly will choose a replacement from the same list of central committee nominees.

Bennett said he recognizes the Democratic committee’s obligation as he appeals the Circuit Court ruling.

“It is our goal and desire to have the appeals process complete within the 60-day window laid out by the charter so that I can return to office prior to someone taking my seat,” Bennett said.

Bennett filed a motion on Feb. 17 that would’ve allowed him to stay in his council seat as he appealed the ruling. This motion was denied on Feb. 21.

“The HCDCC continues to stand with elected Councilman Bennett in his fight to represent District F on the Harford County Council and will work with him as he obtains clarity on the eligibility of educators to serve under the County Charter,” the Harford County Democratic Central Committee said in a newsletter distributed Tuesday night.

Harford County Democratic Central Committee Chair Henry Gibbons said more information on applications for the vacancy will soon be available. At present, the deadline for applications is March 20. The committee is scheduled to hold a public meeting on March 28 to consider the applications.

“Our first prerogative as the central committee is to make sure that the voters in District F are represented on the council,” Gibbons said.