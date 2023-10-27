Harford Democratic Committee looking to fill vacancy

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Harford County Democratic Central Committee is looking to fill a vacancy.

The committee is looking for a female or non-binary candidate to remain in accordance with HCDCC and Maryland Democratic Party bylaws, which mandate a 50/50 gender-balance (with possibility of 5/4/1 if a member identifies as non-binary) for local central committees, according to Henry Gibbons, committee chair. Because the member who resigned ran as female, the candidate who replaces her must be either female or non-binary, he said.

There are 10 elected voting members of the committee. The candidate selected through the process will serve out the remainder of the current term of the committee members, which ends after the 2026 general election, Gibbons said.

Interested county residents must submit a resume, and a statement of interest highlighting relevant experience and why they’re fit for the position.

These materials are due to the HCDCC Chair by midnight of Friday, Nov. 3 at chair@harforddemocrats.org. Candidates who submit the required materials will receive an invitation to an in-person interview with the committee on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m.