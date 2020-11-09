Harford County’s COVID-19 new case, positivity rates spiking, but county leaders not yet enacting restrictions

Harford County’s average new COVID-19 case rate spiked Monday to its highest levels since tracking began in March, mirroring statewide trends.
The Maryland Department of Health reported the 10th straight day of rising new case rates in Harford, with a seven-day average of 19.57 cases per 100,000 people Monday.
The county’s COVID-19 positivity rate, which has been steadily climbing for nearly two weeks, was 6.34% Monday, the highest its been since June.
On June 1, the positivity rate was 6.48%, but was on the decline. That was the last time Harford’s rate exceeded the 5% threshold, according to state data, until Nov. 5, when it hit 5.05%. The positivity rate in the county has been rising each day since Oct. 27, when it was at 2.85%.
The new case rate has also spiked since about the same time. On Oct. 29, the average number of new cases in the county was 7.27 per 100,000.
Nearly 900 Harford residents have contracted COVID-19 in the past month, according to state data, and at least eight have died from the respiratory virus. As of Monday, there were 4,130 confirmed cases and 80 reported deaths in Harford since the pandemic began.
However, County Executive Barry Glassman is not planning to enact or re-enact any restrictions on residents' activity, a spokesperson said.
“The county executive continues to closely our monitor metrics, including hospitalizations,” Cindy Mumby, the county’s director of Governmental and Community Relations, wrote in an email. “At this point we don’t have data pointing to any one particular activity as the cause, so there’s no change to restrictions at this time, but we are continuing our messaging for everyone to wear masks where required, maintain social distancing and wash hands for 20 seconds.”
There were 15 COVID-19 patients in Harford County’s two hospitals — Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air and Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace — as of Monday, Mumby said. Of those, eight were in critical care.
It’s unclear whether the rising numbers will cause changes to Harford County Public School system’s plans to return more students to the classroom for in-person learning.
Last Wednesday, schools began bringing back third- through fifth-graders for a once-a-week hybrid model. Kindergarten through second-grade students returned under the once-a-week model Oct. 19, and middle and high school students were expected to return starting next Monday.
However, the HCPS Continuity of Learning plan outlines that if the positivity rate exceeded 5% or the new case rate rose above 15, the school system may consider “more restrictive steps” if those metrics rose. That could include a return to all-virtual learning.
“We will collaborate with the Harford County Health Department if the county experiences those increased transmission rates,” the plan states.
Superintendent Sean Bulson said in a text message Monday morning that he was meeting with Harford County Health Department officials later this afternoon. He is scheduled to give a report on in-person learning at tonight’s Board of Education meeting.
Glassman acknowledged last week when Harford’s positivity rate exceeded 5% for the first time in months, that he expected the numbers to go up as fall began. Research suggests colder weather in the fall and winter might allow the virus to spread more easily.
Contract tracing efforts by the county had not shown anything specific such as family gatherings or restaurants causing the local spike, Glassman said Thursday, attributing it instead so-called “COVID fatigue.”
“That’s why we keeping trying to hammer [wearing] the mask, handwashing and social distancing,” he said. “The more we can just keep people not to let their guard down, it’ll help to some extent.”
Harford is has been running an awareness campaign, including advertisements that have been airing on WBAL-TV and some area radio stations with Glassman reminding people about those three steps that have helped to manage the pandemic. Mumby said last week the county had spent about $295,000 on those advertisements, paid for through the public safety portion of the nearly $45 million in federal CARES Act funding Harford received.
Gov. Larry Hogan made a similar statement last week, warning the coming months may be “our worst time.” Like Glassman, the governor also stopped short of imposing new restrictions or tightening existing ones, instead encouraging residents to “wear the damn masks.”