Harford County reports improving COVID-19 numbers

As spring approaches, Harford County remains at a low community level as the number of new cases and the testing positivity rate continue to decline, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Harford County reported 113 new cases from Feb. 28 to March 7, a 23.13% decline over the previous week, according to CDC data. There were 18 new hospitalizations in the new seven-day reporting period, a 34% increase over the previous week. Also, the test positivity rate stood at 2.75, a 0.58% decline.
While Harford County Public Schools reported 29 students and three staff members tested positive from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, an increase from last week’s numbers, no new outbreaks were reported in the schools in the state’s weekly report released Wednesday.
The rolling metrics for the public schools over the last 30 days show 483 students in isolation, 340 students in quarantine and 4,945 students tested positive; 116 staff were in isolation, 43 were in quarantine and 877 tested positive.
Currently, 68.7% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated and 76.5% have received at least one dose, according to the CDC. Of those who are fully vaccinated, 50.3% have gotten a booster shot.
The Harford County Health Department offers vaccines and boosters (Pfizer and Moderna) at its Woodbridge location, 1321 Woodbridge Station Way in Edgewood, five days a week from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 410-612-1779.