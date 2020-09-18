Advertisement Advertisement Harford County Harford Maryland Harford County Courthouse safety measures | PHOTOS By Matt Button Sep 18, 2020 at 3:27 PM Jury trials are slated to resume Oct. 5 in Maryland. Courthouses like the Harford County Circuit Court have been working to put safety measures in place to protect jurors in the waiting room and courtrooms. (Matt Button) Next Gallery PHOTOS Harford September 11th remembrance Advertisement Harford County Harford County Back to School in Harford County 2020 First day of school in Harford County Tuesday, September 8, 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Harford Land Trust 20/20 Challenge | PHOTOS Char-Hope Foundation Sunflower field | PHOTOS Save the Post Office rally in Belcamp Ripken Stadium COVID-19 testing site | PHOTOS Aberdeen Paws in the Park Protest to Reopen Harford County Schools cng-ag-harford-snowball-trail-pg Advertisement