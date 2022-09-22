Harford County to offer low-cost rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday

The Harford County Health Department is partnering with 4 Paws Spa and Training Center, Inc., to offer low-cost rabies vaccinations on Saturday for World Rabies Day.

The rabies vaccination clinic will be for dogs, cats and ferrets that are at least three months of age and will be held from 1-4 p.m. at 4 Paws Spa and Training Center, 121-A Industry Lane in Forest Hill. The cost is $8 per animal. Cash or check will be accepted at the clinic at the time of vaccination. Checks must be made payable to Harford County Rabies Clinics.

An appointment must be scheduled; no walk-ins will be accepted. To schedule an appointment, go to HarCoRabiesClinics.as.me.

Only pets under the control of responsible persons may be brought to the clinic. Dogs should be on a leash. Cats and ferrets should be secured within cages. No other animals will be vaccinated.

World Rabies Day raises awareness about rabies and bring together partners to enhance prevention and control efforts worldwide, according to a statement from the Harford County Health Department. Rabies is a 100% preventable disease, but more than 59,000 people die from the disease around the world each year, according to Centers for Disease Control statistics provided by the health department.

“We are delighted to continue this important partnership with 4 Paws Spa and Training Center and its owner, Robin Greenwood,” said Dan Driscoll, program manager of the Health Department Inspection Division. “Without their cooperation and support, this very successful annual event would not be possible.”

For more information about the clinic, call the Health Department at 410-877-2300 or visit the Harford County Health Department’s website at www.harfordcountyhealth.com.