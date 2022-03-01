Harford County firefighter dies after returning from emergency call

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company Gardens for Janet Holbrook, a firefighter and secretary with the Whiteford Fire Company. Holbrook died overnight Feb. 22 after returning home from an emergency call, according to a statement posted on the company’s Facebook page. She was 52.
Another Harford County first responder, Darlington Volunteer Fire Company firefighter/EMT Wayne Fisher, died Feb. 6. A cause of death has not been given for either case and both are being handled by the state medical examiner’s office.
According to the Jarrettsville company, Holbrook had over 25 years of service and held numerous administrative positions throughout her tenure. She was recently re-elected as secretary for 2022.
At the time of her death, Holbrook had been married to Whiteford Fire Company President C. Larry Holbrook for 21 years.
She was described as a kind, generous person by those who shared stories about her on the post announcing her death.
“Beautiful lady inside and out,” one wrote.
“Janet was welcoming and giving and great at what she did,” wrote another. “[e]ven if it was ‘just’ helping someone in the community. She had a heart of gold, a contagious smile and a calming spirit in the face of an emergency.”
Harford County Council member Chad Shrodes also left his condolences on the post.
“My thoughts and prayers are with Larry, her entire family, and brothers and sisters of the volunteer fire service,” Shrodes said.
According to the obituary on the Harkins Funeral Home website, which handled the arrangements, Janet H. (Wiley) Holbrook was born March 27, 1969 in York, Pa., the fifth child born into her family, and grew up on the family farm. She earned an associate’s degree from Harrisburg Community College and was very proud to be the first in her family to graduate with a college degree.
She worked alongside her husband in their business, Holbrook Heating and Air. Together, they serviced over 500 homes yearly.
She began her fire service with the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company in Delta, Pa., where she was a lifetime member, and along with her husband, joined the Whiteford Fire Company when it was formed in 1997.
She was a longtime member of Slateville Presbyterian Church of Delta.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother, Barbara Wiley of Shrewsbury, Pa.; siblings Mary Ellen Wiley of Street and John K. Wiley of Stewartstown, Pa.; stepsons Mitchell L. (Danielle) Holbrook and Justin L. Holbrook of Street; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company Gardens are located at 3825 Federal Hill Road. Doors will open for the service at 10 a.m. Refreshments will be served in the fire hall after the service. No public interment is planned.