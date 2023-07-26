Voices of Hope offering free hepatitis C testing in Aberdeen

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Voices of Hope, a nonprofit recovery organization that serves Harford and Cecil counties, is offering free hepatitis C testing in Aberdeen.

Hepatitis C virus is a bloodborne virus, and most infections occur through exposure to blood from unsafe injection practices, unsafe health care, unscreened blood transfusions, injection drug use and sexual practices that lead to exposure to blood, according to the World Health Organization.

Voices of Hope is tackling this problem head-on with its new, free hepatitis C testing program. After signing a consent form, staff will administer a tiny finger prick and then test the drop of blood for the virus. It only takes 20 minutes to get the result, according to a news release.

“We are grateful and proud that Voices of Hope can expand our life-saving services to include Hep C testing and follow-up support,” said Executive Director Jennifer Tuerke in the news release. “Our partnerships with West Cecil Health Center and Johns Hopkins Hospital strengthen our ability to help people and families with substance use disorder get started on their paths to recovery.”

If the test result is positive, Voices of Hope will coordinate treatment with the West Cecil Health Center in Conowingo, and Johns Hopkins Hospital’s ACCESS Telehealth treatment program.

Johns Hopkins ACCESS Telehealth is limited to specific insurance plans. Voices of Hope will work diligently to help individuals who test positive get treatment, the release said.

Free hepatitis C testing is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 7 Aberdeen Shopping Plaza in Aberdeen. For more information, call 443-993-7055.