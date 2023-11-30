Harford begins installing video cameras on Ma & Pa Trail in response to Rachel Morin death

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford has started its installation of a new video camera system on the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County where Rachel Morin’s body was found.

The video camera system, which is expected to go live in mid-February, will cover nearly two miles of the Ma & Pa Trail from the Williams Street trailhead to North Tollgate Road, focusing on the more isolated stretches along the trail.

Advertisement

[ Rachel Morin’s mother works through grief: ‘It’s just very painful’ ]

After the system is installed, data will be stored and made accessible to users such as law enforcement and emergency first-responders.

Following Morin’s death, County Executive Bob Cassilly directed his administration to create a security system, which will be able to detect unusual activity and locate a specific person or vehicle of interest.

Advertisement

“The terrible murder of Rachel Morin shocked our community, and we know that nothing can make up for her loss,” said Cassilly. “What we can do is increase security on our most popular trail and continue encouraging citizens to look out for one another and keep themselves safe.”

Workers broke ground on the system Monday to install the system that will house the power infrastructure and fiber cable for multi-sensor camera units at 26 locations. Harford County partnered with ARK Systems, KCI Communications Infrastructure, BGE and Motorola to design and install the video system.

Users of the trail are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings, walk with a friend or group, tell others if they are walking alone, carry a cellphone and report anything suspicious. Call 911 in an emergency, and for non-emergencies in Harford County, call 410-838-6600.