‘Damn the Valley’: Veteran of Bravo Company publishes book about his time in the Arghandab River Valley

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

It was 2010 when William Yeske, 41, and his comrades held up the American flag after the bombing of a compound where soldiers of the 2nd Platoon of Bravo Company, 82nd Airborne Division of the Army, were operating in the Arghandab River Valley in Afghanistan.

The compound was flattened, and men who were buried alive were pulled out of the rubble one by one by comrades who were posted nearby.

Advertisement

Yeske and his fellow soldiers in the 1st Platoon would never forget their deployment to Afghanistan. So, when a book about Bravo Company was published by Ben Kesling, an author and reporter at the Wall Street Journal, it piqued his interest. To Yeske, the book was an attempt to bring change to a system that is struggling to understand how to best help its veterans.

But some veterans did not react so kindly.

Advertisement

So Yeske embarked on his journey to write about the experiences of the 1st Platoon in the valley from 2009 to 2010. The result was his book, “Damn the Valley: 1st Platoon, Bravo Company, 2/508 PIR, 82nd Airborne in the Arghandab River Valley Afghanistan,” which published Tuesday.

“I originally started ‘Damn the Valley’ as a response to the men about the gripes they were having about the book,” said Yeske, who noted the phrase was often uttered by those who served in the valley. “I thought {Kesling’s] book was a great book and story but could also see where the gripes of the men were coming from. The story only covered so much due to the scope of the deployment that we had and promoted change within the Veterans Affairs system through awareness of the issues existing around veteran suicide.”

Deployment

Yeske, who lives in northern Harford County, joined the Army in March 2008 when he was 26 years old, eight years after he initially showed interest to a recruiter.

“I kind of always wanted to join. I actually took the ASVAB [Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery] to go join the Marines when I was 18. This was 2000,” said Yeske. “And my parents were kind of like, ‘Look, we really think you’re wanting to join the military is commendable and everything, but we’re willing to pay for your college if you don’t go in, and if you still want to go in after, you can go in as an officer.’”

The pact between his parents and him fell through, and Yeske soon went from odd summer jobs to car detailing to racing BMW’s for Autotechnic, a used car dealer in New Milford, Connecticut.

In addition to career changes, his relationship with his college sweetheart ended.

“I kind of fell apart and decided that I needed a life reset button. Don’t ever regret not going and serving,” said Yeske. “I had always wanted to do the military, and I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself. So, I joined up on a Special Forces contract, and within a few months I was gone. Went through basic training at Airborne School.”

Yeske trained at Fort Bragg in North Carolina as that was an initial part of the Special Forces preparation class, and shortly after joined the 82nd Airborne.

Advertisement

When Yeske was deployed, he was supposed to go to Iraq, but former President Barack Obama signed executive orders changing his unit’s path to Afghanistan.

“It was supposed to be an adviser assist to the Afghans,” said Yeske, “and quite honestly, we showed up with no real mission. We ended up in Helmand Province initially, in Lashkar Gah, and they teamed up with the Brits.”

Yeske’s unit consisted of about 200 soldiers who were split up into platoons. Sometimes, soldiers did not stay with the team they started with but paired up with other soldiers to form a team before an attack, according to Yeske.

“So, we ended up in this like up and down highway, assisting Afghan police” said Yeske. “We saw a lot of corruption.”

The 1st Platoon had about 35 soldiers when it arrived in Helmand, but the number dwindled to 28.

“Between people getting hit and then replacements, at one point, we just stopped paying attention to the replacements,” said Yeske, “which is sad, because it’s just like, we didn’t wanna get use to them.”

Advertisement

Bombing of the Second Platoon

The bombing of the 2nd Platoon is just one of the memories Yeske recounts in his book, which is due to be released on Amazon on Tuesday.

While part of the 1st Platoon he was stationed at the radio communications area on his platoon compound, which was called Combat Out Post Johnston. The post was about a mile from the 2nd Platoon’s compound, Combat Out Post Brunk, in Deh-E Kowe.

“That was really the epicenter of where everything was happening,” Yeske said.

The 2nd Platoon paid a villager for the use of his property. A family of five including three children, lived toward the back of the property.

Yeske was in the plywood radio shack when he felt the wood around him shake.

“The shock wave from this thing [the bomb] was so big, it slapped the door,” Yeske said.

Advertisement

When he opened the door, he saw a cloud in the shape of a mushroom rising in the distance. He tried to radio the compound but heard nothing. There was a long minute of silence before Yeske and his platoon sergeant heard a soldier’s staticky voice scream into the radio.

“You hear staff sergeant McGill. He took a portable radio that we would take on patrol, and he got on top of the adjoining buildings because we had terrible communication problems in the valley ... but you can hear the static and him screaming that they were just hit by an IED [improvised explosive device],” Yeske said.

A car packed with explosives had run into the outpost, flattening the building. Men of the 1st and 3rd platoons were able to pull each soldier of the 2nd Platoon from the debris, but the children who lived in the back of the compound died.

While the men were processing what had happened, they noticed an American flag in the rubble. A photo of the men pulling the flag from the debris is on the cover of Yeske’s book.

‘Damn the Valley’

It’s been more than a decade since Yeske walked the valley.

Since then, he’s started a family in northern Harford County, received a bachelor’s degree from Towson University and a master’s from Columbia Business School. During the COVID-19 pandemic he founded No Limits Marketing Group, a digital marketing company that helped small businesses survive.

Advertisement

Yeske is also a founding board member of a veteran nonprofit, Rally for the Troops (now a part of Racing for Heroes).

After Kesling’s book about Bravo Company was released, Yeske reached out to him about his recollections from that deployment.

“With some sage advice, and the fact that I had this story locked inside of me for so long, I started putting together what became the initial manuscript for the book,” said Yeske. “It had been in my heart for so long that it only took me about two weeks to write it.”

Yeske contacted the men of his platoon that he was still in touch with and talked with them about their experiences, which they agreed to let him use in the book.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“A concern and wish from the men was to maintain accuracy but also make the story something the public could comprehend and begin to understand just what it is an American soldier faces on the battlefield these days,” said Yeske. “I wrote the book at a high school level as an easy read for two reasons. One, most of the enlisted personnel within the military never get past a high school education. This is for them in that aspect. Their story is told in plain words for all. Two, I wanted the kids that are considering the military these days to know what they are getting themselves into.”

Members were killed in action, more than a dozen suffered life-changing injuries, and half of Bravo company received Purple Hearts, according to the book’s summary on Amazon.

Advertisement

At the end of the book, Yeske proposed a call to action, urging the veteran community to use the lessons it’s learned to become leaders in a society that needs proper leadership more than ever before.

“My hopes in this are to bolster and inspire the veteran community with people that are willing to be the catalyst of change within the system,” Yeske said.