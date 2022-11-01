Harford Transit LINK bus system honored by Transportation Association of Maryland

The Transportation Association of Maryland awarded Harford Transit LINK, the county’s public bus system, with a 2022 Outstanding Marketing Program Award, and its administrative supervisor, Jodi Glock, received the state organization’s Unsung Hero Award.

“We appreciate this recognition for our team at Harford Transit LINK and their efforts to modernize our public transportation system and improve customer service,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “Special thanks to Jodi Glock for securing funding, and congratulations to everyone who has helped our system become one of the best in the state.”

Harford Transit LINK was recognized for its vehicle and operations center branding; informative, easy-to-navigate website; development of free, customer-friendly apps; electronic signage; mass communication systems; advertising and outreach; internal approach to associate safety gear; health and safety campaign during COVID; and elevating its customer service standards.

Jodi Glock, administrative supervisor at Harford Transit LINK, was recognized for her contributions to public transit, for her advocacy for sustainable rural transportation and her pursuit of grant funding.

During her tenure, Glock has secured more than $40 million in grants for Harford Transit LINK operations and capital needs, according to a news release. Due to her efforts, Governor Hogan in May signed HB-838 into law, which will ensure increased funding each fiscal year for elderly and handicapped transportation services in the county, the county said in a news release.