Harford County awards nearly $645,000 in grant money to boost tourism

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Lines of bright yellow daffodill flowers add a splash of beauty and color to the Yellow Garden at Ladew Topiary Gardens in Monkton Friday, March 31, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford County divvied up almost $645,000 in grant money to local nonprofits in an effort to boost county tourism.

The fiscal 2024 grant money was allocated to 15 organizations to fund events that would bring more people to stay overnight in the county. According to a county news release, the grant money was funded by the county’s hotel tax.

Advertisement

“My administration has reorganized these awards to promote events and activities that draw more people from all over the region to stay overnight here,” Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said in the release. “Those overnight guests will be able to see how much we have to offer in Harford County and will be supporting our small businesses, like restaurants and specialty shops. The more overnight visits, the greater the impact on our local economy.”

Organizations had to apply for the grant money by May 12 with a pitch for a large-scale or extended event and how it would increase overnight stays.

Advertisement

The following organizations will receive grant money: