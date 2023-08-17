Harford County’s Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford County is hosting its Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

The Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy, in partnership with the Harford County Sheriff’s Department, holds this event for the safe collection of unused or expired medications so they may be disposed of safely and without harm to the environment, according to the Harford County Government website.

Individuals can drop off their prescription drugs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct at 1305 Pulaski Highway in Edgewood.

This is also the last day that medication disposal boxes will be available at the precinct on a regular basis, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page. There will be planning four Drug Take Back Days a year instead.

For more information, contact the Harford County Department of Community Services at 410-638-333 or odcp@harfordcountymd.gov.