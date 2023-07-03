Harford County Sheriff’s Office rescues deer from well

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team rescued a deer from a well last week while training at Palmer State Park in Street.

The officers were engaged in routine woodland training activities on June 28 when they came across a baby deer trapped at the bottom of a well.

The team of four executed a rappel operation, a technique used in rescue scenarios where individuals descend a vertical or near-vertical surface, using a rope and specialized equipment. It allows them to reach and rescue individuals or animals in otherwise inaccessible locations, according to Robert Royster, public information officer for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

“While not an everyday occurrence, deer rescues do happen from time to time,” Royster said. “Animals, including deer, can find themselves in perilous situations such as wells, fences, or bodies of water.”

The rescue process, including setup and pack-up, took about 30 minutes. The actual retrieval of the deer from the well was completed in just 5 minutes, according to Royster.

The deer was released in a safe area away from immediate threats. It ran into the nearby woods, suggesting that it was in good health and able to move freely.