Harford County Sheriff’s Office investigating non-fatal shooting in Edgewood

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a non-fatal shooting Sunday in Edgewood.

At about 11:39 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct responded a shooting in the 2200 block of Pulaski Highway. William Thomas Geary Jr., 20, of Edgewood, was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according a news release.

Geary was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he is listed in serious, but stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The initial investigation indicated the shooting took place near the intersection of Candlewood Dr. and Candlewood Ct. where Geary and the unknown suspect met for unknown reasons, the release said. An altercation ensued leading to the suspect shooting Geary and fleeing the scene.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to investigate the shooting.

The motive and any known relationship between the victim and suspect is under investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3154. Anonymous tips can be reported through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.