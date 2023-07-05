Four people injured in nonfatal shooting in Edgewood, Harford County Sheriff’s Office says

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a nonfatal shooting Tuesday in Edgewood.

At about 4:12 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct responded to a shooting at the 600 block of Edgewood Road. Rayvon Perry, 21, of Aberdeen, was found near the Royal Farms with a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to a news release.

Deputies immediately rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported Perry to a local trauma center.

During the investigation, officers discovered three additional victims, Cameron Ward, 21, of Edgewood, and two male juveniles, both age 17, at different area hospitals seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds. The investigation determined the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Harr Park Court, where a group had gathered. A fight ensued resulting in multiple gunshots causing the crowd to disperse, the release said.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to investigate the shooting.

While the motive is still under investigation, it is believed that the victims and suspect(s) knew each other, and all victims were active gang members or associates, the release said.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Detective Golden at 410-836-5430. Anonymous tips can be reported through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individual responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.