Harford County Sheriff’s Office disputes claims of an active shooter in Perryman

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Reports of an active shooter in Perryman rattled residents on Monday afternoon. The reports, it turns out, were false.

Advertisement

Several residents and employees of businesses in the area posted on Facebook, in particular on the 3P Protect Perryman Peninsula Facebook page, that they were unable to get home or to work because of an active shooter on Spesutia Road. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office disputed those claims.

But officers were at a residence on Spesutia Road serving a warrant for a violation of probation, said Cristie Hopkins, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. However, there was no active shooter. Preliminary information provided to officers indicated that the suspect may have been armed, according to a post on the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Advertisement

Out of caution, roads were closed and the Special Operations Unit was called to the scene. Noise flash diversionary devices were detonated, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident, Hopkins said.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Spesutia Road was closed near Cranberry Road. Perryman Road was closed in both directions from 11:06 a.m. until 2:26 p.m., Hopkins said.

Several people were stuck in long traffic lines trying to get in or out of the peninsula community, including a delegation of federal, state and local officials who were in Perryman to meet with residents and tour the area.

The tour was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and last about two hours. Gillian Miller, chief of staff for Del. Andre Johnson, was in the group and said the tour was cut short by the incident.

“We were at Del. Steve Johnson’s home and when I was trying to leave, Perryman Road was shut down,” Miller said. “I tried to turn around then went onto Spesutia Road and was stuck again.”

Miller said she was the first in the group to leave the group because she had other meetings to attend, which she missed. “I notified everyone that they would be stuck,” she said. “We all were stuck.”

Miller, along with Del. Steve Johnson’s chief of staff and an aide for Sen. Ben Cardin returned to Johnson’s home and waited over three hours until Perryman Road reopened. “It was very frustrating,” Miller said.