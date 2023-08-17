Harford County Sheriff’s Office collecting donations for its ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ school supply drive

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The last chance to donate to Harford County Sheriff’s Office Pack the Patrol Car event is Sunday.

Donations of school supplies can be dropped off at the Northern Precinct, 3726 Norrisville Rd., Jarrettsville; Southern Precinct, 1305 Pulaski Highway in Edgewood; Detention Center, 1030 Rock Spring Rd., Bel Air; and Headquarters, 45 S. Main St., Bel Air. The supplies will be given to the Harford County Education Foundation, which supports students and families in Harford County Public Schools.

Supplies needed include:

Pencils

Markers

Crayons

Glue sticks and liquid children’s glue

Pocket folders

Highlighters

Dry erase markers

Colored pencils

Loose-leaf and graphing paper

Composition books

Erasers

Scissors

3-ring binders

Binder pouches

Index cards

Tissues

Hand sanitizer.

Those who want to make a cash contribution may do so at the Foundation’s website, harfordeducation.org/programs/tools-for-schools.