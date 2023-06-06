Three suspects arrested in June 2 Edgewood stabbing

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Three men have been arrested for a stabbing Thursday in Edgewood.

Tremayne Foster, 25, and Daniel Mason, 34, both of Edgewood; and Tyron Brown-White, 33, of Nottingham, were arrested Sunday in the stabbing of William Merrill McKinney, 39, of Edgewood, who was found by police suffering from stab wounds to the upper body in the 1600 block of Swallow Crest Drive.

When deputies found McKinney, they immediately began providing life support before medics arrived. Kinney was airlifted to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he remains in critical but stable condition, according to a news release from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Foster and Brown-White are charged with first- and second-degree assault and attempted second-degree murder. Mason is charged with first- and second-degree assault, attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and robbery.

The motive and any known connections between individuals involved are still under investigation, according to police.

All three suspects are being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on June 29 in Bel Air District Court.

Howard Brucker, defense attorney for Brown-White, declined to comment on the case. Foster’s attorney, Andrew Geraghty, was unavailable to comment. Deputy District Public Defender for Harford County John Janowich said an attorney in the public defenders’ office will be assigned to Mason but he had no further comment on the case.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, should contact Det. Logan Thumma at 443-567-7201. To remain anonymous, report information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7Lockup. If the information provided leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, there is a cash reward up to $2,000.