Two Harford County schools win fall Stock Market Maryland championships

Student teams from Harford County’s Ring Factory and Joppatowne elementary schools are winners in the Stock Market Game Maryland fall championships.
Ring Factory won the Elementary School State Championship and Joppatowne won the North Region Elementary School Championship, according to a news release from the Maryland Council on Economic Education, which organizes the program.
The Stock Market Game Maryland championships is a unique competition to see which team can get the largest growth margin over 10 weeks after investing an imaginary $100,000 on the New York, American and NASDAQ stock markets. Each team increased its portfolio by about 13%, with Ring Factory coming out on top. Both teams were sponsored by APG Federal Credit Union.
The competition provides students with real-world experience in investing since it requires them to make decisions about the progress of markets, buying or selling stocks and completing transactions online. Teams can see how their team ranks compared to others and the current value of their stocks with real-time portfolio statement updates.
More than 713 teams competed in the Stock Market Game last fall. The teams will be celebrated at the Maryland Council on Economic Education’s Annual Student Awards Program to be held this spring.
The Maryland Council on Economic Education offers the Stock Market Game to students and teachers in Maryland each spring and fall to provide education about stock markets, the American economic system and the global economy.
The council is a nonprofit organization that has been training teachers and providing Maryland school systems with financial literacy curriculum support for over 65 years. The organization’s purpose is to ensure that Maryland’s children leave school prepared to make thoughtful and responsible economic and personal finance decisions.
Learn more about the Stock Market Game and the Maryland Council on Economic Education at www.econed.org.