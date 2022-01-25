Harford County school board reports decreasing COVID numbers

Nasuta also noted that there were seven school outbreaks on the Maryland Department of Health website, although the school district’s website lists 11 as of Jan. 19. Outbreaks are determined when five or more classrooms or cohorts with cases from separate households occur within 14 days, or 5% or more unrelated students/teachers/staff have confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period [minimum of 10 unrelated students/teachers/staff], according to the state health department’s website.